I&B Ministry busts six YouTube channels for monetising fake news

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry in its statement said that the six YouTube channels were working in a coordinated manner and had monetised fake news by the 51 crores plus viewership on the videos. As per ministry, the YouTube channels are part of the "fake news economy" that uses clickbait thumbnails and images of prominent TV personalities and public figures to garner viewership.

In a major crackdown on online fake news, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry's PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) busted over a hundred videos on six channels on Thursday. The ministry in its statement said that YouTube channels were working in a coordinated manner and had monetised fake news through its 51 crores plus viewership on the videos.

"The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting busted six YouTube channels which were working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information in India," the ministry said in a press release.

"The Fact Check Unit released six separate Twitter threads having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels. This is the second such action from the Unit under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting where entire channels have been busted," it added.

The ministry said that the six YouTube channels spread fake news about the union government, elections and proceedings in the Supreme Court & Parliament of India. The list of false claims includes banning on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the country and false statements attributed to senior Constitutional functionaries including the President and Chief Justice of India.

As per I&B ministry, busted channels have a combined subscriber base of nearly 20 lakh and are part of the "fake news economy" that uses clickbait thumbnails and images of prominent TV personalities and public figures to garner viewership.

"The channels are part of a fake news economy that thrives on monetisation of fake news. The channels use fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV Channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic and drive traffic to their channels in order to monetise the videos published by them."

Details of these YouTube channels fact checked by PIB are: