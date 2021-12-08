IAF helicopter crash: Things to know about Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter that was carrying senior defence officials, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, is one of the world’s most advanced transport helicopters, designed to transport cargo inside the cabin and on an external sling.

Used by at least 60 countries as of 2021, the Mi-17V5 is designed by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant. It is built by Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters.

India, in December 2008, awarded a contract to Russian Helicopters and deliveries to the IAF began in 2011.

Mi-17V5 can also be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue missions.