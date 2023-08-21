The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation Of India (NCCF) will sell onion from the government buffer stock at Rs 25 per kg in the national capital from Monday. The government has created a buffer stock of 3 lakh tonne of onion for 2023-24 fiscal and decided to procure additional 2 lakh tonne onion for the buffer this year.

"To begin with, we will start retailing buffer onions in Delhi. We will sell at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through our mobile vans and two retail outlets," NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra told PTI.

Initially, 10 mobile vans will be dispatched in the national capital and more areas will be covered gradually. NCCF will also sell onions through its two retail outlets located at Nehru Place and Okhla in the national capital.

The government has identified Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Assam for the market intervention. The availability is being enhanced in these five states both in the wholesale and retail markets. At wholesale markets, buffer onion is being sold at mandi rate, and in retail markets at Rs 25 per kg. Retail sales will commence in Delhi from Monday, and after two days in the above mentioned four states.

The official data says that all-India average retail price of onion has increased by 19 percent to Rs 29.73 per kg on Sunday, from Rs 25 per kg in the year-ago period.

Farmers protest over export duty

Farmers in at least three districts in Maharashtra protested at APMCs against the Centre’s decision to impose a 40% duty on the export of the onion. A Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) leader said protests will be held in wholesale markets across Maharashtra to mount pressure on the Union government.

India imposes 40% export duty on onions

India will impose a 40 percent export duty on onions with immediate effect up to December 31 to improve domestic availability of the vegetable, the Finance Ministry said.

The duty imposed will help India calm local prices ahead of state elections scheduled later this year.

"The export duty will make Indian onions more expensive than those from Pakistan, China, and Egypt. This will naturally lead to lower exports and aid in reducing local prices," Ajit Shah, an exporter based in Mumbai, told Reuters.

India is heading for its driest August in more than a century, with scant rainfall likely to persist across large areas, weather department officials told Reuters.

"Onions harvested during the summer months are rotting quickly, and the new supplies are being delayed. This situation has prompted the government to take precautionary measures," said another Mumbai-based exporter.

India's onion exports

In the first half of this year, India's onion exports jumped 63% from a year ago to 1.46 million metric tons. Countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka rely on Indian shipments.

"The Indian duty would prompt China and Pakistan to raise prices, as they have a limited surplus for exports," an exporter told Reuters.