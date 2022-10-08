Indore might be the cleanest city, but its air quality is on the decline

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Indore is one of 37 Indian cities whose air quality has declined in the past four years.

Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India for the sixth time in a row. But the city’s air pollution levels leave a lot to be desired. A recent survey from the Environment Ministry revealed that Indore is one of 37 cities whose air quality has declined in the past four years. The survey found that the levels of PM10 (inhalable particles with diameters around 10 micrometres) particulate had increased in the city’s air during the period between 2017 and 2021.

Of the 132 cities surveyed, 37 cities showed a decline in air quality levels. Out of these 37 cities, six cities are in Madhya Pradesh. These cities include Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar and Dewas. While Indore has been hailed as the cleanest city in the country, Madhya Pradesh is also ranked as the cleanest state under the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’ survey.

The study highlights the need for holistic pollution control with a focus on removing sources of air pollutants, which can’t be done solely through surface cleaning on cities and streets. While the Central Board of Pollution Control has instituted measures like the National Air Quality Index and the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), air quality and air pollution still remain a large concern in India.

According to the University of Chicago's Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, India is the second most polluted country in the world. With an average particulate concentration of 55.8 µg/m3 in the air, India’s pollutant levels are nearly 11 times higher than the guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO). On average, Indians are losing out on 6.3 years of life expectancy by having 11 times higher than recommended air pollution levels. In Delhi-NCR, just meeting the much laxer national air quality standards alone could add 6.6 years to life expectancy.