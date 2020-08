Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday.

The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively. The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

Indore is a city in west-central India. It’s known for the 7-story Rajwada Palace and the Lal Baag Palace, which date back to Indore’s 19th-century Holkar dynasty. The Holkar rulers are honored by a cluster of tombs and cenotaphs at Chhatri Baag.