Homeindia news

Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th time in a row, Surat retains 2nd position

Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th time in a row, Surat retains 2nd position

2 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

Indore and Surat retained their top positions in the big cities category this year, while Vijaywada lost its third spot to Navi Mumbai.

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai followed it on the next two spots in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Saturday.
In the category of best performing states in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022', Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
Indore and Surat retained their top positions in the big cities category this year, while Vijaywada lost its third spot to Navi Mumbai. Among the states having fewer than 100 urban local bodies, Tripura has bagged the top rank, according to the survey results.
Also Read: Rupee is under pressure, but not as bad as 2013: Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave away the awards to the winners at an event here also attended by union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others.
In the category of cities having a population fewer than one lakh, Maharashtra's Panchgani was ranked number one, followed by Chhattisgarh's Patan (NP) and Maharashtra's Karhad.
Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. Bijnor was ranked first among Ganga towns with fewer than one lakh population. followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar respectively.
Also Read: 5G is Here: PM Modi checks out Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea's indigenous tech displays
In the survey, Maharashtra's Deolali was adjudged the country's cleanest Cantonment Board. The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.
The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities this year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IndoreSurat

Previous Article

5G rollout will benefit education sector in a big way, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Next Article

Properties registration in Mumbai up 11% at 8,628 units in September: Report