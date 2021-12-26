Individual alertness, discipline 'big strength' in fight against Omicron variant of COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said individual alertness and discipline are a big strength of the country in the fight against the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi said India has achieved "unprecedented feat" in its inoculation drive but cautioned against the new variant of the virus.

"This new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists. Every day they are getting new data and steps are being taken based on their suggestions,"

"We must remember that a new variant of COVID19 Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," he said.

Modi on Saturday had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

He had also said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year.

(With inputs from PTI)