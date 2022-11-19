During her tenure as Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi took many decisions which changed the course of India's history.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was born today, on November 19 in 1917, to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

Indira Gandhi served as the Prime Minister of the country for a period of almost 16 years. She was the second longest-serving PM after her father.

During her tenure as Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi took many decisions which changed the course of India's history. For example, the nationalisation of banks and abolition of the privy purses of the princely states were two bold and path-breaking decisions.

During her tenure in office, India won the 1971 Indo-Pak war which led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her residence in Delhi's Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

Indira Gandhi is also known for her motivational speeches and quotes. On her 105th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the top 10 quotes said by the former prime minister:

1. The power to question is the basis of all human progress.

2. There is no love where there is no will.

3. Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.

4. Peace between countries must rest on the solid foundation of love between individuals.

5. Anger is never without an argument, but seldom with a good one.

6. A nation’s strength ultimately consists in what it can do on its own, and not in what it can borrow from others.

7. You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose.

8. Ability is not always gauged by examination.

9. You can’t shake hands with a clenched fist.

10. People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights.