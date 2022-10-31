    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Remembering the Iron Lady of India

    Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Remembering the Iron Lady of India

    Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Remembering the Iron Lady of India
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Indira Gandhi was the only child of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She became the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of the country after her father. On her death anniversary, here’s a look at some facts about the former Prime Minister.

    Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by two of her bodyguards in retaliation for the military action at the Golden Temple as part of Operation Blue Star.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Gandhi, the only woman prime minister of the country, had introduced reforms such as the nationalisation of banks and the abolition of privy purses of the royal families among others. She had also spearheaded the 1971 India-Pakistan War and Operation Blue Star. Known as the Iron Lady of India, Gandhi was one of the most popular and formidable leaders of India.

    On her death anniversary, here’s a look at some facts about the former Prime Minister.

    Born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Indira Gandhi was the only child of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Her mother, Kamala Nehru, was also a freedom fighter and member of the Indian National Congress.

    Also Read: Backstory: The bank nationalisation of 1969 — Indira Gandhi’s political masterstroke

    Gandhi attended Modern School in Delhi, St Cecilia’s and St Mary’s Convent in Allahabad. She also went to the International School of Geneva, the Ecole Nouvelle in Bex, and the Pupil’s Own School in Poona and Bombay.

    Gandhi also studied at Shantiniketan where legendary writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore named her Priyadarshini.

    On March 26, 1942, she married Feroze Gandhi at Anand Bhavan following Adi Dharm rituals. The couple was blessed with two sons -- Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi.

    Indira Gandhi unofficially assisted her father during his tenure as the prime minister of India in the 1950s. In 1960, she was elected as the president of the Indian National Congress.

    After her father’s death, Gandhi served as the information and broadcasting minister in Lal Bahadur Shastri’s cabinet in 1964.

    After the sudden death of Shastri in 1966, the Congress legislative party chose Gandhi as the leader over Moraji Desai. She formed the government with Desai as deputy prime minister and finance minister.

    Also Read: View: Why Ghulam Nabi Azad, who stayed beside Indira Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi for five decades, quit Congress

    Gandhi served as the prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977. She swept back to power in January 1980 and remained the PM until her death in 1984.

    She became the second-longest-serving prime minister of the country after her father.

    In 1975, Gandhi was convicted of an election offence which resulted in her being barred from politics for six years. She refused to step down from her post as the prime minister, resulting in massive protests and unrest. Gandhi arrested most of the Opposition leaders and declared a state of Emergency in the country. She finally called for elections in 1977. Gandhi lost the elections.

    Gandhi supported the liberation movement in East Pakistan and went to war with Pakistan. Her move resulted in an Indian victory and the creation of Bangladesh.

    She was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, after the Bangladesh Liberation War.

    In 1984, Gandhi ordered the army to take over the Golden Temple in Amritsar under Operation Blue Star. The Harmandir Sahib was then under the control of extremists led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who wanted an independent state for Sikhs. Operation Blue Star resulted in bloodshed and offended the Sikh community.

    She was assassinated by her two bodyguards outside her home, who sought revenge for the bloodshed at Amritsar. The two bodyguards fired 31 bullets at Gandhi.

    In 1999, a BBC poll named Gandhi as the 'Woman of the Millennium'.

    Also Read: Rahul admits Indira Gandhi's Emergency was a mistake
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Feroze GandhiIndira Gandhiindira gandhi emergencyIndira Gandhi's AssassinationJawaharlal NehruRajiv GandhiSanjay gandhi

    Previous Article

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Interesting facts and quotes of the Iron Man of India

    Next Article

    Gujarat: At least 32 dead in Morbi suspension bridge collapse

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng