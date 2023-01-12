Situation 'unpredictable' at northern borders, women officers in combat role soon: Army chief Manoj Pande

The Indian Army will commence the induction of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery which entails a fair share of frontline combat, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande, addressing an annual press conference on Thursday, said the situation at northern borders is stable but "unpredictable". He said peace has returned to most of the northeastern states. His statement came almost a month after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops were reported in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande said, "We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels." He added that India has "enough reserves to deal with a contingency".

He informed that "there is a slight increase in the number of troops (by China) opposite our eastern command", but the Indian Army is keeping a close watch. "Deployment from the adversary side on the northern border continues similarly. We have an equal number of troops on our side," he said.

As far as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, "the ceasefire understanding which came about in February 2021 is holding well". However, "cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remains", Army Chief General Manoj Pande was quoted by ANI as saying.

Women Army officers in combat roles soon

The Indian Army will commence the induction of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery, which entails a fair share of frontline combat. Army Chief General Manoj Pande said a proposal for the same has been sent to the government, and "we hope that it will be accepted", adding, "This step will ensure enhanced career progression avenues for women officers."

Transformation in the Indian Army

During the press conference, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said the Indian Army had incorporated software 'ASAAN', which would be used to record and manage the database for Agniveers. He said 'INDRA' would be used to integrate the database of all record offices, and 'DHANVANTRI' would be used to link all military hospitals pan India.

The Indian Army has also established Veterans’ Helpdesk and Veerangana Sewa Kendra to enhance connection with veterans and "veer naris" and address their queries in a faster timeframe, he said

"The Army has decided to undertake the transformation of the Indian Army, which essentially spans five key domains - starting from force restructuring and optimisation, modernisation and technology infusion and Human resource management philosophy," Army Chief General Manoj Pande said.

He said the Indian Army has "revamped its Unarmed Combat training and has standardised it as Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) ", which will help in dealing with combat situations. "It (AMAR) is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country," he added.

'Sinking' Joshimath issue impact Army

Army chief General Manoj Pande said 25-28 buildings (of the Army) had developed minor cracks, and the soldiers have been temporarily relocated. "If needed, they will be permanently relocated to Auli," he said.

"As far as the bypass road (in Joshimath, Uttarakhand) is concerned, the work has been temporarily halted. But our accessibility to forward areas and operational readiness has not been affected. We will provide all assistance to the local administration," he added.