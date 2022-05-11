  • Home>
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Air India has cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights. Around 10 flights from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai to Chennai Airport have also been cancelled so far, airport authorities in Chennai said.

Severe Cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. It barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and came within 34 km of Narsapur in the state, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour and bringing heavy rains to the region, the weather office said. The weather system was expected to move away from the coast and further weaken into a depression by Thursday.
Due to the cyclone, IndiGo, AirAsia and Air India have cancelled flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry for May 11. IndiGo has offered alternate flights or a full refund to its customers.
The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwards for the next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts from noon to evening on Wednesday and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weather office had asked fishermen to suspend fishing operations in the region as sea condition is likely to be high over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal till Wednesday evening and very rough to rough over the same region thereafter Thursday.
Here is the list of flights cancelled due to the cyclone:
 
S. No.FromToAirlineFlight No.Status
1VisakhapatnamDelhiIndiGo6E 134Cancelled
2VisakhapatnamDelhiIndiGo6E 2772Cancelled
3HyderabadVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 581Cancelled
4HyderabadVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 409Cancelled
5HyderabadVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 2685Cancelled
6HyderabadVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 7062Cancelled
7HyderabadVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 6211Cancelled
8BengaluruVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 6366Cancelled
9BengaluruVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 969Cancelled
10KolkataVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 512Cancelled
11VijaywadaVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 7128Cancelled
12RajahmundryVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 7923Cancelled
13MumbaiVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 5271Cancelled
14DelhiVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 2719Cancelled
15VisakhapatnamChennaiIndiGo6E 881Cancelled
16VisakhapatnamHyderabadIndiGo6E 783Cancelled
17VisakhapatnamHyderabadIndiGo6E 254Cancelled
18VisakhapatnamHyderabadIndiGo6E 6226Cancelled
19VisakhapatnamHyderabadIndiGo6E 6645Cancelled
20VisakhapatnamBengaluruIndiGo6E 422Cancelled
21VisakhapatnamBengaluruIndiGo6E 776Cancelled
22VisakhapatnamMumbaiIndiGo6E 5272Cancelled
23VisakhapatnamKolkataIndiGo6E 6038Cancelled
24VisakhapatnamVijaywadaIndiGo6E 7129Cancelled
25ChennaiVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 557Cancelled
26ChennaiVisakhapatnamIndiGo6E 879Cancelled
27VisakhapatnamRajahmundryIndiGo6E 7967Cancelled
28BengaluruVisakhapatnamAirAsiaI5 1452Cancelled
29DelhiVisakhapatnamAirAsiaI5 711Cancelled
With inputs from PTI
