Severe Cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. It barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and came within 34 km of Narsapur in the state, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour and bringing heavy rains to the region, the weather office said. The weather system was expected to move away from the coast and further weaken into a depression by Thursday.
Due to the cyclone, IndiGo, AirAsia and Air India have cancelled flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry for May 11. IndiGo has offered alternate flights or a full refund to its customers.
Air India has also cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights. Around 10 flights from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai to Chennai Airport have also been cancelled so far, airport authorities in Chennai said.
The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwards for the next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts from noon to evening on Wednesday and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weather office had asked fishermen to suspend fishing operations in the region as sea condition is likely to be high over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal till Wednesday evening and very rough to rough over the same region thereafter Thursday.
Here is the list of flights cancelled due to the cyclone:
|S. No.
|From
|To
|Airline
|Flight No.
|Status
|1
|Visakhapatnam
|Delhi
|IndiGo
|6E 134
|Cancelled
|2
|Visakhapatnam
|Delhi
|IndiGo
|6E 2772
|Cancelled
|3
|Hyderabad
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 581
|Cancelled
|4
|Hyderabad
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 409
|Cancelled
|5
|Hyderabad
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 2685
|Cancelled
|6
|Hyderabad
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 7062
|Cancelled
|7
|Hyderabad
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 6211
|Cancelled
|8
|Bengaluru
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 6366
|Cancelled
|9
|Bengaluru
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 969
|Cancelled
|10
|Kolkata
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 512
|Cancelled
|11
|Vijaywada
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 7128
|Cancelled
|12
|Rajahmundry
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 7923
|Cancelled
|13
|Mumbai
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 5271
|Cancelled
|14
|Delhi
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 2719
|Cancelled
|15
|Visakhapatnam
|Chennai
|IndiGo
|6E 881
|Cancelled
|16
|Visakhapatnam
|Hyderabad
|IndiGo
|6E 783
|Cancelled
|17
|Visakhapatnam
|Hyderabad
|IndiGo
|6E 254
|Cancelled
|18
|Visakhapatnam
|Hyderabad
|IndiGo
|6E 6226
|Cancelled
|19
|Visakhapatnam
|Hyderabad
|IndiGo
|6E 6645
|Cancelled
|20
|Visakhapatnam
|Bengaluru
|IndiGo
|6E 422
|Cancelled
|21
|Visakhapatnam
|Bengaluru
|IndiGo
|6E 776
|Cancelled
|22
|Visakhapatnam
|Mumbai
|IndiGo
|6E 5272
|Cancelled
|23
|Visakhapatnam
|Kolkata
|IndiGo
|6E 6038
|Cancelled
|24
|Visakhapatnam
|Vijaywada
|IndiGo
|6E 7129
|Cancelled
|25
|Chennai
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 557
|Cancelled
|26
|Chennai
|Visakhapatnam
|IndiGo
|6E 879
|Cancelled
|27
|Visakhapatnam
|Rajahmundry
|IndiGo
|6E 7967
|Cancelled
|28
|Bengaluru
|Visakhapatnam
|AirAsia
|I5 1452
|Cancelled
|29
|Delhi
|Visakhapatnam
|AirAsia
|I5 711
|Cancelled
With inputs from PTI