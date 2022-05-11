Severe Cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. It barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and came within 34 km of Narsapur in the state, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour and bringing heavy rains to the region, the weather office said. The weather system was expected to move away from the coast and further weaken into a depression by Thursday.

Due to the cyclone, IndiGo , AirAsia and Air India have cancelled flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry for May 11. IndiGo has offered alternate flights or a full refund to its customers.

Air India has also cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights. Around 10 flights from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai to Chennai Airport have also been cancelled so far, airport authorities in Chennai said.

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwards for the next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts from noon to evening on Wednesday and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office had asked fishermen to suspend fishing operations in the region as sea condition is likely to be high over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal till Wednesday evening and very rough to rough over the same region thereafter Thursday.

Here is the list of flights cancelled due to the cyclone:

S. No. From To Airline Flight No. Status 1 Visakhapatnam Delhi IndiGo 6E 134 Cancelled 2 Visakhapatnam Delhi IndiGo 6E 2772 Cancelled 3 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 581 Cancelled 4 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 409 Cancelled 5 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 2685 Cancelled 6 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 7062 Cancelled 7 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 6211 Cancelled 8 Bengaluru Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 6366 Cancelled 9 Bengaluru Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 969 Cancelled 10 Kolkata Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 512 Cancelled 11 Vijaywada Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 7128 Cancelled 12 Rajahmundry Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 7923 Cancelled 13 Mumbai Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 5271 Cancelled 14 Delhi Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 2719 Cancelled 15 Visakhapatnam Chennai IndiGo 6E 881 Cancelled 16 Visakhapatnam Hyderabad IndiGo 6E 783 Cancelled 17 Visakhapatnam Hyderabad IndiGo 6E 254 Cancelled 18 Visakhapatnam Hyderabad IndiGo 6E 6226 Cancelled 19 Visakhapatnam Hyderabad IndiGo 6E 6645 Cancelled 20 Visakhapatnam Bengaluru IndiGo 6E 422 Cancelled 21 Visakhapatnam Bengaluru IndiGo 6E 776 Cancelled 22 Visakhapatnam Mumbai IndiGo 6E 5272 Cancelled 23 Visakhapatnam Kolkata IndiGo 6E 6038 Cancelled 24 Visakhapatnam Vijaywada IndiGo 6E 7129 Cancelled 25 Chennai Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 557 Cancelled 26 Chennai Visakhapatnam IndiGo 6E 879 Cancelled 27 Visakhapatnam Rajahmundry IndiGo 6E 7967 Cancelled 28 Bengaluru Visakhapatnam AirAsia I5 1452 Cancelled 29 Delhi Visakhapatnam AirAsia I5 711 Cancelled

