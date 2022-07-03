India's Tejas merges as Malaysia's top choice fighter jet program

The Indian Tejas light combat aircraft has emerged as Malaysia's top choice as it looks to replace its ageing fleet of fighter jets, and the two countries are currently holding negotiations to move the procurement process forward.

Malaysia has narrowed down on the Indian aircraft notwithstanding stiff competition from China's JF-17 jet, South Korea's FA-50 and Russia's Mig-35 as well as the Yak-130 plane, said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), to PTI in an interview.

As part of the package, India has offered to set up an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in Malaysia for its Russian-origin Su-30 fighter fleet as it is facing difficulties in procuring spares for the aircraft from Russia in view of Western sanctions against Moscow. ''I am very confident about it,'' Madhavan added.

The top executive of the state-run aerospace behemoth said if the deal is sealed, then it will give a ''very good signal'' to other prospective buyers of the aircraft and boost its overall export potential.

''It (negotiation) is almost in the final stages. We are the only country which is offering them the support for their Su-30 aircraft as well as other than Russia, we are the only one who can support them to the extent that they require for that fleet,'' Madhavan said.

It is learnt that the Chinese JF-17 was cheaper but it could not match the technical parameters of the Tejas Mk-IA variant and the offer of maintenance of the Su-30 fleet as proposed by India.

A team of high-ranking officials and experts is expected to visit India soon to take forward the procurement process.

Madhavan said Tejas is a much superior aircraft compared to JF-17 and FA-50 and that the selection of the Indian aircraft would provide Malaysia with the option to go in for future upgrades of the fleet.

Tejas, manufactured by HAL, is a single-engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

In February last year, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). India has started work on the MK 2 version of the Tejas as well as on an ambitious USD 5 billion projects to develop a fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

''We actually are the only one who covered everything that they require and we met their budget requirements as well. 'Nobody will offer them upgrades so fast as we would offer. They will have an alternative available in Tejas Mark 2 and they can even think of AMCA,'' the HAL chief added.

The number of aircraft that Malaysia is looking at procuring is not immediately clear. He said the HAL is going to maintain the same level of services to Malaysia as it has been giving to the Indian Air Force.

Asked whether the supply of Tejas jets to the IAF will be impacted, if the HAL wins the Malaysian contract, Madhavan said production of the aircraft would be ramped up depending on the requirement.

According to the plan, the HAL would start delivering the jets (Mk-IA variant) to the IAF in 2025 and all 83 jets will have to be handed over by 2030.