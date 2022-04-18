India's sugar exports touched $4.6 billion in 2021-22

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

India is the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka accounts for nearly 80 percent of the total sugar production in the country.

India's sugar exports increased to USD 4.6 billion (about Rs 35,000 crore) in 2021-22 from USD 1.17 billion (about Rs 9,000 crore) in 2013-14, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday. India exported sugar to 121 countries across the globe, it said.
"The growth was achieved despite logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of high freight rates, container shortages," it added. India had exported sugar worth USD 1.96 billion in 2019-20 and USD 2.79 billion in 2020-21.
The key markets for the shipment included Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sudan and the UAE. "India's sugar exports witnessed an astounding growth of 291 percent from USD 1,177 million in 2013-14 to USD 4,600 million in 2021-22," it said.
Also Read:
Sugar exports may touch 85 lakh tonne this year: ISMA
India is the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka accounts for nearly 80 percent of the total sugar production in the country.
Since 2010-11, India has consistently produced surplus sugar, comfortably exceeding the domestic requirements, the Ministry said. "The record exports would enable the sugar producers to reduce their stocks and would also benefit the sugarcane farmers, as the increased demand for Indian sugar is likely to improve their realizations," it added.
The Ministry added that even after the record exports, the closing stocks at the end of sugar season 2021-22 (October September) would be at a comfortable level of 73 lakh tonnes. The government will continue to take all possible steps to maintain this upward trend in sugar exports, it added.
Also Read: India could cap sugar exports to augment local stocks
Tags
Previous Article

India faces global challenges from position of strength, says RBI article

Next Article

Power crisis likely to worsen in as many as 12 states due to low coal stocks