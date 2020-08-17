  • SENSEX
India's seafood exports pegged at 12,89,651 MT in FY 2019-20

Updated : August 17, 2020 02:34 PM IST

The overall export of frozen shrimps during 2019-20 was pegged at 6,52,253 MT, which fetched foreign exchange worth USD 4,889.12 million.
MPEDA's vision is to take Indian seafood exports to Rs one lakh crore by 2030," said Chairman KS Srinivas.
Exports to the US registered a growth of 8.25 percent in quantity, 10.38 percent in rupee value and 9.30 percent in USD earnings.
