India's roads network grows 59% in 9 years, now second largest in the world: Gadkari 

The minister said special emphasis is being laid on the expansion of the road highway network in the Northeast region. Projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being carried out in the region.

The length of the National Highways in the country grew 59 percent in the last nine years to become the second largest road network in the world after the US, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

“Total length of National Highways was 91,287 km in 2013-14, which increased to 1,45,240 km in 2022-23, which is a rise of more than 59% during this period,” the minister said addressing a press conference on '9 years achievements of government' in the national capital.

In the last nine years, the increase in 4 lane NH rose about two times. In 2013-14, this length of 4 lane NH was 18,371 km which has increased to 44,654 km in the last nine years, the minister added.

He said that developments happened across all sectors in the last nine years, which have changed the picture of the country. In this sector, India’s road network became the second largest in the world after the US.

The minister further informed that the revenues from tolls rose to Rs 4,1342 crore in FY23 from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14.

The government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2020, Gadkari said.

With the introduction of FASTag, there is significant jump in the toll collection, the minister said, adding that the usage of fastags has also helped in reducing the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds.

“In 2014, the waiting time at the toll plazas was 734 seconds, whereas in the 2023 this has reduced to 47 seconds. We are hopeful that we will bring it down to 30 second soon,” he said.

"It has revolutionised the concept of toll payments, eliminating the need for cash transactions. This breakthrough has saved approximately Rs 70,000 crore in wasted fuel expenses caused by waiting at the toll plazas, the minister quoted a research, to highlight the impact of FASTag on travel experiences in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Gadkari said special emphasis is being laid on the expansion of the road highway network in the Northeast region. Projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being carried out in the region.

He also said 670 roadside facilities are being developed with a view to provide a pleasant experience along the NHs.

The minister said "under the NHAI’s INviT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) model, a bond issue was launched and garnered tremendous response. Within the first day of its availability on the Mumbai Stock Exchange, the bond witnessed seven times oversubscription.

Gadkari urged investors to consider investing in NHAI INviT, which offers an attractive interest rate of 8.05 per cent, surpassing traditional bank rates.

The ministry has utilised 30 lakh tons of garbage in road construction for the Delhi Ring Road project, demonstrating a proactive approach towards waste management and sustainable infrastructure development.

He also highlighted the introduction of bamboo crash barriers, which provide enhanced strength and durability while generating employment opportunities and promoting environmental sustainability.