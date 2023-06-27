CNBC TV18
India's roads network grows 59% in 9 years, now second largest in the world: Gadkari 

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 11:25:31 PM IST (Published)

The minister said special emphasis is being laid on the expansion of the road highway network in the Northeast region. Projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being carried out in the region.

The length of the National Highways in the country grew 59 percent in the last nine years to become the second largest road network in the world after the US, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

“Total length of National Highways was 91,287 km in 2013-14, which increased to 1,45,240 km in 2022-23, which is a rise of more than 59% during this period,” the minister said addressing a press conference on '9 years achievements of government' in the national capital.
In the last nine years, the increase in 4 lane NH rose about two times. In 2013-14, this length of 4 lane NH was 18,371 km which has increased to 44,654 km in the last nine years, the minister added.
