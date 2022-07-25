India’s population to shrink by over 40 crore by year 2100: New study

The United Nations had recently reported that India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country by the year 2023, but a new report shows that declining birth rates would mean that India might see its population shrink by over 40 crore by the turn of the century.

A new study from Stanford University gives a futuristic counterpoint to the UN report, revealing that India’s population is set to fall by 41 crore over the next 78 years. The precipitous fall in population density in India is expected to be far harsher than anywhere else in the world. Currently, 476 people live in every sq km in India.

According to the study, the number is expected to fall to just 335 people per sq km by 2100. In comparison, the world’s average population density is expected to fall from 61 people per sq km to 54 people per sq km.

But India is not going to be the only country to witness shrinkage in population. China’s population is expected to fall by a monumental 93.2 crore to just 49.4 crore in the year 2100. The next two most populous nations, the US and Indonesia, will see demographic declines as well. However, countries like Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria and other African nations will see a population boom that is expected to boost their economies in the latter half of the 21st century.

“A sharp downward trend in India and for the world as a whole is evident. As countries get richer, fertility rates appear to decline to levels consistent, not with a constant population, but actually with a declining population,” India Today quoted the Stanford report.