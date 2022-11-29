As per the latest data, the Maternal Mortality Ratio of India during the period of 2018-20 decreased to 97, as compared to the MMR in 2017-19, which was at 103. In 2015-17, India’s MMR was 122, while it was at 130 during the period of 2014-16.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has seen a significant decline in the country since the Modi-led BJP government came in to power. He lauded the Centre for various healthcare initiatives to ensure quality maternal and reproductive care.

“Significant Decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20. The various healthcare initiatives of PM Narendra Modi Ji's Govt to ensure quality maternal & reproductive care have helped tremendously in bringing down MMR,” Health Minister tweeted.

Significant Decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20. The various healthcare initiatives of PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt to ensure quality maternal & reproductive care have helped tremendously in bringing down MMR. pic.twitter.com/dTFeny1zDs— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 29, 2022

Mandaviya shared a graph of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) data published by Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI), which shows a decline in MMR since 2014.

The ORGI, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, publishes estimates on fertility and mortality using the Sample Registration System (SRS), which is a large-scale demographic survey for providing reliable annual estimates of Infant mortality rate, birth rate, death rate and other fertility and mortality indicators at the national and sub-national levels.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on November 28 released a ‘Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20’. As per the latest data, the MMR of India during the period of 2018-20 decreased to 97, as compared to the MMR in 2017-19, which was at 103. In 2015-17, India’s MMR was 122, while it was at 130 during the period of 2014-16.

Also Read: Cure for cancer may be easier to find with this tech

In the recent data, some states have recorded low MMR as compared to previous data. Southern states — Andhra Pradesh (45), Telangana (43), Karnataka (69), Kerala (19) and Tamil Nadu (54) recorded the lowest MMR.

However, the situation in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam has remained poor despite a countrywide improvement. The MMR in the three states was recorded above 150, which is much higher than the United States’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target.

In Uttar Pradesh, the MMR is 167, in Madhya Pradesh it increased to 173, as compared to 163 in previous ratio during the period of 2017-19. The MMR in Haryana was recorded at 110 as compared to 96 in the previous data.

As per the ORGI, Maternal mortality in a region is a measure of reproductive health of women in the area. MMR is defined as the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per 100,000 live births during the same time period. United States have set a target of SDG, which aims to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births.