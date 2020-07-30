  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
Commodities

India's gold demand in Apr-Jun sinks 70% on COVID-19 disruptions: WGC

Updated : July 30, 2020 12:23 PM IST

In value terms, gold Investment demand during the second quarter witnessed a dip of 37 percent at Rs 8,250 crore from Rs 13,040 crore.
Total gold imports in India in Q2 2020 sank 95 percent to 11.6 tonnes during the quarter compared to 247.4 tonnes in Q2 2019 due to no movement.
India's gold demand in Apr-Jun sinks 70% on COVID-19 disruptions: WGC

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

HDFC Q1 net profit falls 4.7% to Rs 3,051 crore; NII rises 8.4% to Rs 3,392 crore

HDFC Q1 net profit falls 4.7% to Rs 3,051 crore; NII rises 8.4% to Rs 3,392 crore

Manappuram Finance shares decline 9% post Q1 earnings

Manappuram Finance shares decline 9% post Q1 earnings

Nielsen slashes FMCG growth forecast for 2020 to -1 to 1%

Nielsen slashes FMCG growth forecast for 2020 to -1 to 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement