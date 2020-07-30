Commodities India's gold demand in Apr-Jun sinks 70% on COVID-19 disruptions: WGC Updated : July 30, 2020 12:23 PM IST In value terms, gold Investment demand during the second quarter witnessed a dip of 37 percent at Rs 8,250 crore from Rs 13,040 crore. Total gold imports in India in Q2 2020 sank 95 percent to 11.6 tonnes during the quarter compared to 247.4 tonnes in Q2 2019 due to no movement. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply