India's G20 Presidency | Spotlight on key priorities

India wants to use G20 to promote the brand India to the world. That is a message from top officials ahead of the first December when India assumes the G20 Presidency.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated earlier, G20 will be a pan-India event to drive home the message about unity and growth for all. All state governments have been roped into showcasing their sculpture and tourism potential.

Over 200 meetings will take place across 50 cities, which is the biggest ever scale for any G20 meeting. Meetings will be held in Kohima, Hampi, Rann of Kutch, and also in Jammu and Kashmir.

Every G20 meeting will end with a cultural event organised by the state government. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or 'The World Is One Family' will be a key theme for the Indian government during the yearlong presidency.

Day one if it is the G20 presidency will be a special one. It will be a day of massive outreach external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister will address a program at the G20 secretariat that will connect 75 universities across India.

There will be an outreach across schools as well. 100 monuments across the country will be lit up, there will be selfie competitions that will be taking place in schools and different cities. The very popular Hornbill festival will be integrated into Kohima and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik will draw out the G20 logo in Puri.

Among India's priorities addressing concerns about high inflation and recession, resuscitating sustainable development goals which have taken a backseat, showcasing India's digital infrastructure, lifestyle for the environment, stability of food, fuel, and fertilizer supply chains, consensus or debt relief will be among the priority areas. Startup 20 is the startup track that will be launched for the first time during India's Presidency of the G20.