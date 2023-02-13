India's G20 Agriculture Deputies convene in Indore to discuss climate-smart initiatives and agricultural advancements

The first meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India's G20 presidency commenced in Indore, with a focus on climate-smart initiatives, technology adoption by small farmers, agriculture market information system, and reduction of food loss.

The first meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India's G20 presidency commenced on Monday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The three-day event ending on February 15 will see the participation of experts and officials from the agriculture sector to discuss various issues, including climate-smart initiatives, adoption of climate-smart technology by small farmers, agriculture market information system, wheat initiatives, agriculture risk management, and reduction of food loss.

The exhibition to be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will showcase millets and its value-added food products, along with stalls related to animal husbandry and fisheries. The event aims to attract a large number of farmers and agriculture enthusiasts.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to be present on the second day of the event. Besides discussions and exhibitions, the delegates will also experience the rich Indian history through a heritage walk to Rajwada Palace and an excursion to Mandu Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

India's presidency of the G20 provides a unique opportunity for the country to showcase its advancements and innovative practices in the agriculture sector. The event in Indore will enable the agriculture deputies to exchange ideas and experiences, paving the way for innovative solutions to be implemented in the sector.

Climate change has significantly impacted the agriculture sector, with farmers facing numerous challenges in their daily activities. The event's focus on climate-smart initiatives and the adoption of technology is critical in enabling farmers to adapt to the changing climate conditions.

The discussions on agriculture risk management and reduction of food loss are also essential as they will help in minimizing losses and ensuring food security. The event will play a significant role in shaping the future of the agriculture sector and strengthening India's position as a global leader in the field.