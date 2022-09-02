By CNBCTV18.com

Mini INS Vikrant is designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy's in-house organisation and is built by the public sector undertaking Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier — INS Vikrant — the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history. PM Modi commissioned the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features at the Cochin Shipyard.

He also unveiled the new Naval Ensign or the 'Nishaan' that is inspired by the Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. For years, a red cross on a white background, with the national flag in the corner and the Ashok Stambha in the centre had been the flag of the Indian Navy.

Here's INS Vikrant in numbers:

Size:

262 metre long and 62 metre wide INS Vikrant displaces approximately 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with an endurance of 7,500 nautical miles.

Compartments: The IAC has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.

Capacity: It would be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

Steel: 26,000 tonnes of indigenous steel was being used. The warship-grade steel required for the construction of IAC was indigenised through the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in collaboration with the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Indian Navy.

Hospital: The warship is equipped with a 16-bed hospital, 250 tankers of fuel, and 2,400 compartments.