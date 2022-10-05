India’s first human-carrying drone Varuna to be inducted into the Navy soon | Watch

By Kanishka Sarkar

The Indian Navy will soon induct the country's first human-carrying drone named ‘Varuna’ developed by startup firm Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited in Pune, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

The agency tweeted a video showing how with the help of one passenger seated inside, the drone could be operated and the height it can achieve to move from one place to another.

Sagar Defence Engineering’s founder Nikunj Parashar said the platform can pick up 100 kg of cargo/conduct medical evacuation and can fly for around 30 mins with a range of 25-30 km.

“In case of malfunction, it has a ballistic parachute that can come up. We are working towards urban air mobility,” he told ANI.

Earlier in July Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the demonstration of ‘Varuna’.

According to the national daily Hindustan Times, the drone has been designed to help the Navy transfer its personnel between warships. Its developers have enhanced it to help with rescue operations and also serve as an air ambulance in rural areas.