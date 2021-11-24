India’s fertility rate drops, population stabilises: NFHS data

India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has declined for the first time in decades, as women on average are having fewer children than before. The drop in TFR points to the population of the country slowly beginning to stabilise, reveals data from Phase 2 of National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5.

India’s TFR now stands at 2, down from 2.2. The replacement rate, or the fertility rate where the population of a demographic remains stable, is 2.1. A fertility rate of 2.1 essentially means that the population of the nation will neither increase nor decrease in the future. Most nations aim to have a fertility rate of 2.1 in order to have stable populations. As a general rule, for richer nations this means boosting their fertility rates while poorer nations try to reduce their fertility rates.

Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, National Capital Territory of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were the states surveyed as part of Phase 2 between 2019 and 2021. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, the other states have a fertility rate of 2.1.

The reduced fertility rate can be attributed to better education of women, better career and economic prospects for women, and importantly, the rise in contraceptive use in the country. Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased from 54 percent to 67 percent, revealed data from the survey.

“India has for long been working on population control. In fact, India was the first country to launch a national-level family planning programme and the encouraging results that we see now are due to sustained, concerted efforts put together by the Centre, and the state governments,” a central government official on condition of anonymity told The Hindustan Times.

A replacement fertility rate is important for India’s dreams of becoming an economic superpower. China’s fertility rate had recently been in the news after it declined severely below the replacement rate in the latest data. The country shifted away from a two-child policy as a result of the data.