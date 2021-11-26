India's fertility rate down; world population will fall significantly after 2050: Sanjeev Sanyal

India's fertility rate has been declining for quite some time and is now below the replacement rate. In fact, the replacement rate of 2.1 per woman of childbearing age is usually taken as the replacement rate. But for a country like India, this level is somewhat higher at around 2.2 because infant mortality is higher, said Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India.

Amid all the uncertainty sparked by COVID and cryptocurrencies, there's one bright, long-term trend that's hugely positive for the Indian economy -- India's fertility rate is down to 2, says the latest survey. This means if one couple is producing only two children that is enough to replace themselves. Although the population of the country may still rise for some time because people are likely to live longer, it will rise much more slowly and peak off much earlier.

It also means "our efforts at improving jobs, housing, and health education, with which so far we have been getting depressed by the sheer numbers, could now start showing a quantum increase". Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India, has written a lot about the rapidity with which the global population is declining and its consequences. In 2011, his piece criticised a report by the United Nations, which said the world population will rise all the way up to 2100.

India’s numbers show that Sanyal had got it right way back. The fertility rate is down to 2. So, what does this mean in terms of numbers for the Indian economy? Will the per capita income start rising faster than it used to?

Sanyal said this is something he has argued for quite some time, and not just for India, but globally too, fertility rates have been falling for a while. Therefore, the UN forecast, which is commonly used worldwide, has been overemphasising population growth, particularly in the second half of the century. “I have written before that certainly by around 2050, world population will begin to stabilise, and then in the second half will fall quite significantly,” he said.

“India's fertility rate has been declining for quite some time and is now below the replacement rate. In fact, the replacement rate of 2.1 per woman of childbearing age is usually taken as being the replacement rate. But for a country like India, this level is probably somewhat higher at around 2.2 because infant mortality is higher, and so on. So, we are now well below the replacement rate,” said Sanyal, adding that this doesn't mean that India's population will begin declining since people are living longer thanks to rising longevity. "So, for some time, there is a momentum that will allow our population to keep growing," he said.

“Let me say that even if the population doesn't begin to decline for another, say 25-odd years, certainly within 10 to 15 years, the rate of growth of the overall population will come down to somewhere near zero,” he said, adding that India is now coming to the phase where the denominator will no longer be the reason for per capita income not rising fast.

In India, the male-female ratio is currently at 1,020 females to 1,000 men. Is that an indicator of something being right?

Sanyal said the debate is about skewed ratios at birth and that is slightly different from the overall ratio now because the skewed ratio at birth is so strong that the overall number would end up skewed.

The gender ratio is a lot better now than it used to be but is not yet what is usually considered the normal ratio, explained Sanyal.

In the normal course, more men are born than women, it is just that their death rate is higher. So, it is not a case of 1:1. “What happens is that women dominate in the long run because they tend to survive better.”

The sex ratio at birth has improved from 919 girls to 1,000 boys to 929 girls for 1,000 boys. According to Sanyal, it will never be equal because even naturally it is not equal.

