India's electricity demand hits record highs in August

India's power demand has hit a record high on the last day of August. Daily power deficit has also risen to record highs. The power ministry has attributed this to dry spells in some regions and humid weather.

On August 31st, India achieved a historic peak in power demand, surpassing all previous records. The maximum power demand reached an astonishing 236 gigawatts, eclipsing the recent high of 234 gigawatts recorded on August 17th. Both these figures exceeded the Power Ministry's earlier estimate of around 230 gigawatts.

Throughout the last two weeks of August, India consistently recorded a daily power demand of approximately 233 gigawatts, accompanied by a deficit of about 5,000 megawatts. However, on August 31st, this deficit skyrocketed to a staggering 8,000 megawatts.

This surge in demand can be attributed primarily to the adverse effects of minimal rainfall and the onset of the El Nino phenomenon. August marked the driest in over a century, with rainfall dropping from 15 percent in July to a disheartening minus 36 percent in August. Consequently, a staggering 263 out of the country's 717 districts suffered from insufficient rainfall.

Data from the Grid Controller of India reveals that Maharashtra bore the brunt of this crisis, with a deficit of approximately 3,000 megawatts. Following closely were states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Bihar—regions predominantly focused on agriculture and heavily reliant on renewable energy sources.

To make matters worse, the share of energy generated from renewable sources plummeted from 15 percent to just 9 percent. In an attempt to offset this deficit, coal consumption was increased from 65 percent to 70 percent. Nevertheless, analysts suggest that this adjustment may not have been implemented swiftly enough, potentially explaining the peak deficit witnessed on August 31st.

A detailed report on power generation using coal is anticipated later today. However, in the interim, it is evident that the combination of reduced rainfall and disruptions in the supply chain are the primary reasons behind the peak deficit, particularly in Maharashtra, where power demand remained constant while supply faltered.