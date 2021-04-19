  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

India's electric vehicles face practical, technical hurdles

Updated : April 19, 2021 09:30 AM IST

The EV market has been growing at an annual rate of 20 percent.
Local automakers have been slow to get into making EVs and their parts, largely because of a lack of demand.
Tata plans a USD 54 million lithium-ion production facility in the Indian state of Gujarat.
India's electric vehicles face practical, technical hurdles
Published : April 19, 2021 09:30 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths in last 24 hrs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths in last 24 hrs

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

Aihuishou to raise up to $1 billion in US IPO, says source

Aihuishou to raise up to $1 billion in US IPO, says source

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement