India's COVID-19 caseload nears 60 lakh; recoveries cross 49 lakh

Updated : September 27, 2020 11:39 AM IST

The death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 percent.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
