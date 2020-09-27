Healthcare India's COVID-19 caseload nears 60 lakh; recoveries cross 49 lakh Updated : September 27, 2020 11:39 AM IST The death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 percent. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.