Indians more productive when working from home: Gartner survey

Indians are more productive when working from home, a new survey by Gartner has revealed. The findings come at a time when Indian companies are increasingly asking employees to return to the office as they prepare to fully reopen by March-April.

“Indian workers’ use of technology has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic in 2020,” said Rashmi Kotipalli, Principal Research Analyst at Gartner. “Improved digital dexterity, willingness to use real-time mobile messaging and virtual meeting solutions, along with scheduled flexibility, led to employees experiencing an uptick in their overall productivity while working from home.”

Indian workers’ increased productivity stands in contrast to workers from the UK, France and Germany, where over 40 percent of the respondents said their productivity remained the same during the remote working periods. Meanwhile, about 30 percent of Australian workers said their productivity increased significantly while working from home.

But while Indian workers have expressed their preference for remote working, many business leaders are quick to point out its drawbacks, especially for young employees.

Many business leaders like Ken Griffin, Manager and CEO of Citadel LLC, a multinational hedge fund and the largest market maker in the US, have already warned young professionals against the risk of continuing to work from home. “If you are early in your career, you are making a grave mistake not being back at work," Griffin said at the Economic Club of Chicago.

But employees seem to think differently. Gartner’s survey highlighted that worker fatigue is reduced by 44 percent, intent to stay increased by 45 percent and employee performance increased by 28 percent in a human-centric hybrid or remote working environment.

It is for these reasons that Gartner’s ‘Top Insights From the 2021 Digital Worker Experience Survey’ also forecast that 47 percent of knowledge workers will be working remotely in 2022.