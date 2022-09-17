'Indian Swachhata League' begins; youths rally for clean, garbage-free India

By PTI

The activities are being organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. According to the statement, the day began with whole-hearted participation and presence of highly motivated youth teams rallying for garbage-free cities.

'Indian Swachhata League', an inter-city competition with the spirit of cleanliness and resolve towards ensuring garbage-free beaches, hills and tourist places in the country, started on Saturday, a statement said. 'India Swachhata League' started with 'Swachh Amrit Mahotsav', a fortnight of activities from September 17 to October 2 to galvanise action around 'swachhata' (cleanliness), it said.

"Teams of Puri Saviours, Aizwal Clean Avengers, Gazab Ghaziabad, Swachhata Warriors, Swachh Vishakha Warriors, Bemisal Bhopal, Swachhata Warriors Jhansi represented their cities in cleanliness and displayed the passion to achieve the vision of garbage-free cities," it said.

According to the ministry, cricketer Kuldeep Sen, veteran actor Jeetendra and film stars Rahul Dev, Mugdha Godse, plogger Ripu Daman Bevli joined the movement supporting their city teams.

Trap shooter R Prithviraj Tondaiman, the ambassador of Trichy Rockers, led from the front to keep his city clean, it said. "Indian Swachhata League BEGINS with Young India rallying for GARBAGE FREE CITIES! More than 1,850+ youth-led city teams begin #SevaDiwas with the spirit of swachhata & resolve towards ensuring garbage free beaches, hills, & tourist places," 'Swachh Bharat Urban' tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of 'Swachh Bharat Urban' posted pictures of various activities under 'Indian Swachhata League'. "MASS BEACH CLEANING! India's finance capital, #Mumbai, makes a priceless contribution towards swachhata. 4,000+ young volunteers clean 49 beaches covering 8 prominent locations and 50+ kms long stretch of beachy sand. Kudos!," it tweeted with pictures of cleanliness activities.

The ministry said the best teams of this youth-led competition will be chosen by an independent process involving jury members of national repute. The evaluation will be on the basis of scale of participation, uniqueness of the activity and impact of cleanliness initiatives. It is expected that the mission will trigger participation of youths by indulging in action for sanitation, waste management and cleanliness, it said.