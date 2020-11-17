Economy Indian students contributed $7.6 billion to US economy last year Updated : November 17, 2020 09:39 AM IST China remained the largest source of international students in the US. India remained the second-largest source of international students, despite a 4.4 percent decline to 193,124 students. Saudi Arabia saw the largest percentage decrease (- 17 percent) primarily due to changes in its government's scholarship program. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.