Indian start-ups may see over 60,000 job losses in 2022 led by edtech and e-com, warns report

As startups in India keep firing their staff to navigate through the funding winter, India may see more than 60,000 job losses in 2022 alone, led by edtech and e-commerce platforms, according to an IANS report.

The report states that nearly 12,000 startup employees have been shown the door by companies like Ola, Blinkit, BYJU's (White Hat Jr, Toppr), Unacademy, Vedantu, Cars24, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Lido Learning, Mfine, Trell, farEye, Furlanco and more till date.

Industry experts say that in the name of "restructuring and cost management", at least 50,000 more startup employees are likely to be thrown out this year alone while certain startups keep receiving millions in funding.

Startups, especially the ones that benefited from a pandemic boom are feeling the pressure now as valuations have started to dip and raising new funding has become more difficult than in the past.

Effect in the US

Globally, companies like Netflix, financial services company Robinhood and several crypto platforms have tripped their workforce.

In the US, the situation for techies is worse. According to a report from Crunchbase, more than 22,000 workers in the US have lost jobs so far in 2022.

Netflix had reportedly laid off 450 employees impacting 4 percent of its employees whereas PayPal laid off 83 employees impacting 0.27 percent of its workforce by the end of the previous month. Robinhood laid off 300 whereas Virgin Hyperloop laid off 111 employees.

Feeling the heat, crypto exchanges and firms including Vauld, Bybit, Coinbase, Gemini, crypto.com, Bitpanda and others announced downsizing their workforce.

Pokemon GO game developer Niantic has asked 85-90 employees- which forms eight percent of its workforce to leave the company, whereas Elon Musk-run Tesla has cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce.

With inputs from IANS