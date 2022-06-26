Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19. Rohit is now in quarantine after testing positive following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday in England.

“Team India Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team ,” tweeted BCCI.

In preparation for the rescheduled fifth test match against England, Rohit with the team was playing in a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire. Rohit Sharma's health was in question on the third day of the match in which he scored 25 runs in the first innings.

The availability of Rohit for the fifth test in Edgbaston on July 1 depends on his recovery.

R Ashwin had also tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving India, causing his arrival to be delayed. Now another big question has arisen about who will lead team India in the test match if Rohit doesn’t recover before the match. Earlier the BCCI selectors had not named a vice-captain for the match hence a decision will have to be made quickly now.

Team India is currently playing a four-day tour match against Leicestershire to prepare for the match against England. Rohit testing positive could be a massive blow to India’s preparations. India currently leads the Test series by 2-1. Due to Covid-19, the fifth Test match scheduled to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester last year was cancelled.