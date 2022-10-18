Indian Railways to run 211 more special trains till Chhath Puja — details here

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Special trains, that will run in pairs, have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar and so on.

State-run Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will be running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The Central Railway (CR) has notified 132 trips of 10 pairs of special trains, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 176 trips of 10 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of six pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains and Northern Railway (NE) has notified 367 trips of 44 pairs of special trains.

Also, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 227 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, North Eastern Railway (NER) has notified 44 trips of three pairs of special trains, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified 64 trips of four pairs of special trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 257 trips of seven pairs of special trains and Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 11 pairs of special trains,

Further, South Eastern Railway (SER) has notified 22 trips of four pairs of special trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 271 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 386 trips of 23 pairs of special trains, West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 26 trips of seven pairs of special trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 331 trips of 24 pairs of special trains.

Recently, Indian Railways notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier.

These 179 special services have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, etc.