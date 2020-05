Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily from June 1 as part of its plan to increase regular services in a graded manner. Bookings will open in a few days and will be done only on the online platform of app and website.

Indian Railways is expected to soon announce details regarding train schedule and name of trains. It is important to note that railways resumed services from May 12 with 30 trains after complete shutdown of regular passenger trains since March 23 due to nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Railways has already issued the new set of guidelines regarding rail travel, which includes mandatory Aarogya Setu app, confirmed e-ticket and compulsory face masks.

Railways has clarified that tickets will not be issued at the railway stations. Hence, passengers must not come to the railway station to buy tickets. Railways also said today that it will double the number of Shramik trains for inter-state movement of migrant workers.

Around 200 Shramik Special trains will run by tonight, union railway minister Piyush Goyal said. So far, Indian Railways has transported more than 21.5 lakh migrant workers to their home states through "Shramik Special” trains in 19 days by operating more than 1,600 “Shramik Special” trains till May 19. The first Shramik special ran on May 1.

"Indian Railways appeals to the migrants not to panic. Efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest," railways said.

Railways has also asked the state governments to identify and locate the migrants who are walking on roads to go to their home states and transport them to the nearest main line railway station after doing their registration at the nearest district headquarters. They have been asked to provide a list of these travellers to the railway authorities so that arrangements can be made for their further travel through Shramik specials, railways added.