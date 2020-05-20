India
Indian Railways to run 200 more trains from June 1, bookings to open tomorrow
Updated : May 20, 2020 10:51 PM IST
Fare shall be as normal and for general coaches, being reserved, second seating fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers.
It is important to note that only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile app.
The advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.