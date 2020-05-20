Indian Railways to run 200 more trains from June 1, bookings to open tomorrow

Indian Railways will take online bookings from 10:00 am of May 21 for the 200 trains that will run from June 1.

These will be fully reserved trains having both AC & Non AC classes. General coaches shall also have reserved seat for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach in the train.

Fare shall be as normal and for general coaches, being reserved, second seating fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers.

It is important to note that only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile app. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted.

The advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.

First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation.

Also, railways has allowed stalls at stations to open but all stalls at station including food plaza will be opened for only take away food.