Indian Railways to resume catering service with cooked food in these trains

Indian Railways have decided to resume catering services with cooked food in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat Tejas and Gatiman trains, said Railway Board on Wednesday. Only tea, coffee and packed food was being provided on the trains till now.

The catering service was suspended in the trains since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an e-catering service was available as passengers could book food online and it would be delivered on their seats.

Even bed rolls are not being provided in the train. A passenger has to either buy the bedroll or carry it from home.

