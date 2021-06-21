Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Indian Railways to resume 50 special trains from today: check full list here

    Indian Railways to resume 50 special trains from today: check full list here

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The Indian Railways on Monday resumed 50 special trains as the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved and there is a surge in passenger demand.

    Indian Railways to resume 50 special trains from today: check full list here
    The Indian Railways on Monday resumed 50 special trains that were paused amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.
    Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal last week tweeted that there was a visible improvement in the COVID-19 situation and there has been a rise in demand for trains.
    “In the coming few days, the services of several trains are being restarted by Indian Railways. For more information related to these trains visit: http://bit.ly/RestoredTrains,” he wrote on the microblogging site on June 16.

    Meanwhile, the number of trains that are currently operational has also increased. From 800 mail/express trains in the first week of June, as many as 983 trains were running as of June 18. This is about 56 percent of the pre-COVID levels.
    Between June 1 and 18, a total of 660 additional mail/express trains were given a green signal.
    Here’s a list of the special trains that are set to resume:
    • Up New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express will run daily from June 21. The down, Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily from June 22.
    • Up New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express will run daily from June 21, while 04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special will run daily from June 22.
    • New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express will run daily from July 1. The down train, Amritsar Jn- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily from July 2.
    • Up and down Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily (except Wednesdays) from June 21.
    • Up Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special will run on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from July 2. The down train, 02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto will run on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Mondays from July 3.
    • Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti will run daily from July 1, while the returning train, 02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Sri Shakti Express will run daily from July 2.
    • Three Kalka-Shimla Express Special trains will run daily from June 21.
      • Bilaspur Junction-New Delhi Express Special will run on Mondays and Thursdays from June 24, while the down train, New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn Express Special will run on Tuesdays and Saturdays staring June 22.
    • Jammu Tawi-Yognagari Rishikesh Express Special will run on Sundays from July 4, while the down train, Yognagari Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special will run on Mondays from July 5.
    • Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express will run daily from June 21, while 04209 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special will run daily from June 22.
    • Chhapra-Lucknow Junction Express to run 4 days a week from June 28
    • Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express to run 3 days a week from June 30
    • Up 02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special and Down train 02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily (except Thursdays) from July 2.
      • Up and Down Daurai-New Delhi Express Special will run daily from June 21.
    • Up and Down Firozpur Cantt – Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Express Special will run daily from June 21.
    • Up and Down Delhi Jn – Kotdwas Siddhabali Express Special will run daily from June 21.
    • Up and down Kalka-Shimla Express Special will run daily from June 21.
    • 04233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Jn Express Special will run daily from June 21, while 04234 Mankapur Jn – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special will run daily from June 22.
    • Up and Down Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Manwar Sangam Express Special will run five days a week (except Thursdays and Sundays) from June 21.
    • 05054 Lucknow Jn – Chhapra Express Special will run four days a week from June 28, while 05053 Chhapra – Lucknow Jn Express Special will run four days a week from July 1.
    • 05083 Chhapra – Farrukhabad Express Special will run three days a week from June 29, while 05084 Farrukhabad – Chhapra Express Special will run three days a week from June 30.
    • 05114 Chhapra Kachehari – Gomti Nagar Express Special will run daily from July 1, while the returning 05113 Gomti Nagar – Chhapra Kachehari Express will run daily from July 2.
    • 02595 Gorakhpur – Anand Vihar (T) Express Special is running three days a week from June 17
    • 02596 Anand Vihar (T) – Gorakhpur Express Special is running three days a week from June 18.
      • Also Read | COVID-19: Stoppage of sale of platform tickets see railways' earnings dip by 94%
      Due to the raging second wave of the pandemic, the Indian Railways had cancelled multiple trains in the months of April and May.
      (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      Previous Article

      International Yoga Day Latest Updates: India Inc focuses on balanced life, encourages practice of yoga

      Next Article

      Don't be under the illusion that COVID is gone: Karnataka CM warns as restrictions ease

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      UPL772.20 -35.80
      Wipro542.15 -7.65
      Hindalco367.60 -3.75
      Tata Motors334.30 -3.10
      Maruti Suzuki6,899.90 -59.45
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Maruti Suzuki6,901.50 -57.20
      TCS3,272.45 -24.55
      Tech Mahindra1,063.20 -7.55
      M&M776.95 -4.95
      Larsen1,466.90 -8.65
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      UPL772.20 -35.80 -4.43
      Wipro542.15 -7.65 -1.39
      Hindalco367.60 -3.75 -1.01
      Tata Motors334.30 -3.10 -0.92
      Maruti Suzuki6,899.90 -59.45 -0.85
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Maruti Suzuki6,901.50 -57.20 -0.82
      TCS3,272.45 -24.55 -0.74
      Tech Mahindra1,063.20 -7.55 -0.71
      M&M776.95 -4.95 -0.63
      Larsen1,466.90 -8.65 -0.59

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.10000.24000.32
      Euro-Rupee88.13700.25400.29
      Pound-Rupee102.87600.55100.54
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67280.00260.40
      View More