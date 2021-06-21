Indian Railways to resume 50 special trains from today: check full list here

The Indian Railways on Monday resumed 50 special trains that were paused amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal last week tweeted that there was a visible improvement in the COVID-19 situation and there has been a rise in demand for trains.

“In the coming few days, the services of several trains are being restarted by Indian Railways. For more information related to these trains visit: http://bit.ly/RestoredTrains,” he wrote on the microblogging site on June 16.

Meanwhile, the number of trains that are currently operational has also increased. From 800 mail/express trains in the first week of June, as many as 983 trains were running as of June 18. This is about 56 percent of the pre-COVID levels.

Between June 1 and 18, a total of 660 additional mail/express trains were given a green signal.

Here’s a list of the special trains that are set to resume:

Up New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express will run daily from June 21. The down, Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily from June 22.

Up New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express will run daily from June 21, while 04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special will run daily from June 22.

New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express will run daily from July 1. The down train, Amritsar Jn- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily from July 2.

Up and down Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily (except Wednesdays) from June 21.

Up Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special will run on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from July 2. The down train, 02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto will run on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Mondays from July 3.

Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti will run daily from July 1, while the returning train, 02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Sri Shakti Express will run daily from July 2.

Three Kalka-Shimla Express Special trains will run daily from June 21.

Bilaspur Junction-New Delhi Express Special will run on Mondays and Thursdays from June 24, while the down train, New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn Express Special will run on Tuesdays and Saturdays staring June 22.

Jammu Tawi-Yognagari Rishikesh Express Special will run on Sundays from July 4, while the down train, Yognagari Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special will run on Mondays from July 5.

Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express will run daily from June 21, while 04209 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special will run daily from June 22.

Chhapra-Lucknow Junction Express to run 4 days a week from June 28

Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express to run 3 days a week from June 30

Up 02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special and Down train 02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily (except Thursdays) from July 2.

Up and Down Daurai-New Delhi Express Special will run daily from June 21.

Up and Down Firozpur Cantt – Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Express Special will run daily from June 21.

Up and Down Delhi Jn – Kotdwas Siddhabali Express Special will run daily from June 21.

Up and down Kalka-Shimla Express Special will run daily from June 21.

04233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Jn Express Special will run daily from June 21, while 04234 Mankapur Jn – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special will run daily from June 22.

Up and Down Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Manwar Sangam Express Special will run five days a week (except Thursdays and Sundays) from June 21.

05054 Lucknow Jn – Chhapra Express Special will run four days a week from June 28, while 05053 Chhapra – Lucknow Jn Express Special will run four days a week from July 1.

05083 Chhapra – Farrukhabad Express Special will run three days a week from June 29, while 05084 Farrukhabad – Chhapra Express Special will run three days a week from June 30.

05114 Chhapra Kachehari – Gomti Nagar Express Special will run daily from July 1, while the returning 05113 Gomti Nagar – Chhapra Kachehari Express will run daily from July 2.

02595 Gorakhpur – Anand Vihar (T) Express Special is running three days a week from June 17

02596 Anand Vihar (T) – Gorakhpur Express Special is running three days a week from June 18.

Due to the raging second wave of the pandemic, the Indian Railways had cancelled multiple trains in the months of April and May.