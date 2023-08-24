Indian Railways to operate 312 Ganpati Special Trains: Check routes and other details

Indian Railways is going to operate Ganpati Special Train s for the convenience of passengers to ease the rush ahead of the Ganpati festival. Central Railway and Western Railway have announced to jointly run 312 Ganpati Special Trains ahead of the Ganpati festival.

Central Railway will operate 257 trains while 55 trains will be operated by Western Railway.

The special trains will be operated from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra. During the Ganpati festival, both the Central Railway and Western Railway witnessed a surge in passenger traffic, especially in trains connecting Mumbai to other parts of the state.

As per the official press release shared by Central Railway, this year 18 more Ganpati Special trains will be operated in the festive season compared to last year. Central Railway operated 294 special trains during the Ganpati festival season in 2022.

According to the release, there will be 218 reserved services this year while it was 262 in 2022. On the other hand, unreserved trains will be 94 this time while the total number stood at 32 last year.

According to the press release, Central Railway has estimated around 1.04 lakh passengers to travel in reserved trains which will generate revenue of Rs 5.13 crore. Besides that, it also estimates around 1.50 lakh passengers to be benefitted from the unreserved train services.

The special trains are being launched by Central Railway and Western Railway to accommodate the high demand during the 10-day Ganpati festival in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on September 19.

The Central Railway management expressed their gratitude to the passengers for their support.

“The Central Railway management expresses its gratitude to the passengers for their trust and support in choosing our services. We remain committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel experiences to all our esteemed passengers”, the press release said.