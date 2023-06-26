The bookings for the special trains will open from June 27 and the trains will operate from September to October.

The Indian Railway is going to launch 156 Ganpati Festival Special trains in view of the rush during the Ganpati festival in September. The special trains will run during the heavy festival period and the bookings will open from June 27 as per a statement released by the Central Railway, ANI reported.

The special trains will run between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri/Pune/Karmali/Kudal, and Panvel, while six trains will run between Karmali and Panvel.

They will cater to the heavy rush of passengers in September and October in view of the Ganpati festival this year.

The bookings for the special trains will open from June 27 and the trains will operate from September to October.

Here are the complete details of the Ganpati Special Trains:

Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (train number 01171)

The train will leave CSMT Mumbai at 00.20 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 and it will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hrs on the same day.

The returning train, Sawantwadi Road- Mumbai Daily Special (Train number 01172) will leave Sawantwadi Road at 15.10 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Mangaon, Chiplun, Veer, Khed, Aravali Road, Sawarda, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Nandgaon Road, Sangameshwar Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

It will arrive at CSMT Mumbai, at 04.35 hrs the next day.

KUDAL- LTT Special (Train number 01167)

The train will leave LTT at 22.15 hrs and will arrive at Kudal at 9.30 hrs the next day. It will operate on September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and October 1 and 2.

The returning train, KUDAL- LTT special (Train number 01168) will leave Kudal at 10.30 hrs and arrive at LTT at 21.55 hrs the same day. It will operate on September 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and on October 2 and 3.

The train will stop at Thane, Panvel, Roha. Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Vaibhavwadi Road, Sangameshwar Road, Rajapur Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

Pune-Karmali special (Train number 01169)

The train will leave Pune at 18.45 hrs and arrive in Kudal at 10 hrs the next day. It will operate on September 15, 22 and 29.

The returning train Kudal-Pune Special (number 01170) will leave Kudal at 16.05 hrs and reach Pune at 05.50 hrs the next day. It will operate on September 17, 24 and October 1.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Mangaon, Sawarda, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

Diva–Ratnagiri MEMU Specials Daily (Train number 01153)

The train will leave Diva at 07.10 hrs and arrive at Ratnagiri at 14.55 hrs the same day. It will operate from September 13 to October 2. The returning train will leave Ratnagiri at 15.40 hrs and arrive at Diva at 22.40 hrs the same day.

The train will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Chiplun, Sawarda, Veer, Khed, Sangameshwar Road, and Aravali Road stations.

Mumbai- Madgaon Special Daily (Train Number 01151)

The train will leave the CSMT, Mumbai, at 11.50 hrs daily and arrive at Madgaon at 02.10 hrs the next day. It will operate starting from September 13.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Thivim, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, and Karmali stations.