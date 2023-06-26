CNBC TV18
Indian Railways to operate 156 Ganpati Festival Special Trains: Check routes, timings and other details
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 2:38:52 PM IST (Updated)

The bookings for the special trains will open from June 27 and the trains will operate from September to October.

The Indian Railway is going to launch 156 Ganpati Festival Special trains in view of the rush during the Ganpati festival in September. The special trains will run during the heavy festival period and the bookings will open from June 27 as per a statement released by the Central Railway, ANI reported.

The special trains will run between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri/Pune/Karmali/Kudal, and Panvel, while six trains will run between Karmali and Panvel.
They will cater to the heavy rush of passengers in September and October in view of the Ganpati festival this year.
X