Indian Railways to launch new coaches from September with cheaper fares: Report

Indian Railways has set fares for the upcoming travel class that is going to be air-conditioned. The new class has been priced at 8 percent lower than the fares of the AC-3 class of coaches. The economy AC-3 tier coaches will be first open for travel in the special train 2403/04 Prayagraj-Jaipur Express from September onwards, reported Times of India.

"The new class of travel will usher an era of affordable air-conditioned travel with premium features. The fares for Economy AC3 are 8% less compared to the existing AC 3 tier class," Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director (IP) at Ministry of Railways told TOI.

"As production picks up these new coaches will be attached in various Mail/Express and Superfast trains," he added.

The base fare for these new coaches will run between Rs 440, the lowest according to the distance, to Rs 3,065, the highest base fare. The fares will be set according to the distances between 300 km and lower to up to 5,000 km.

806 of these new coaches are going to be added within FY21, and are expected to drive up occupancy rates for passenger trains due to the attractiveness of air-conditioned travel for budget rates.

"By the end of 2021, or in 2022, we will 806 AC three-tier economy class coaches. All our coach factories will work simultaneously to manufacture these coaches. The Railways is getting future-ready and will ensure that all passengers get better travelling experience than ever before," a railway official earlier said.