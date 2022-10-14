Indian Railways to launch fifth Vande Bharat Express connecting Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru

By Sangam Singh

Mini Vande Bharat Express, earlier known as Train18 was first launched from PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to New Delhi. The second train is running from the National Capital to Katra while the third Vande Bharat runs from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and recently made headlines after it collided with a herd of buffaloes.

India Railways' flagship train — the Vande Bharat Express — is set to be launched next month, connecting Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru. This is India's fifth Vande Bharat train and will be launched on November 10.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw among others.

The new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version of the previous trains and is capable of speeds of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour speed within just 52 seconds. The new train weighs only 392 tonnes, as against the previous trains' weight of 430 tonnes. The new Vande Bharat will feature Wi-Fi on-demand facility as well as Train Collision Avoidance System — KAVACH.

