    india News

    Indian Railways to launch fifth Vande Bharat Express connecting Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru

    By Sangam Singh

    India Railways' flagship train — the Vande Bharat Express — is set to be launched next month, connecting Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru. This is India's fifth Vande Bharat train and will be launched on November 10.
    This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw among others.
    The new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version of the previous trains and is capable of speeds of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour speed within just 52 seconds. The new train weighs only 392 tonnes, as against the previous trains' weight of 430 tonnes. The new Vande Bharat will feature Wi-Fi on-demand facility as well as Train Collision Avoidance System — KAVACH.
    Vande Bharat Express, earlier known as Train18, was first launched from PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, to New Delhi in 2019. The second train — launched in the same year 
    — from the National Capital to Katra while the third Vande Bharat runs from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and recently made headlines after it collided with a herd of buffaloes.
    Also Read: Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat based freight services soon
