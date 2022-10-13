    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat based freight services soon

    Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat based freight services soon

    Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat based freight services soon
    The first such service is expected to be introduced in the Delhi and Mumbai regions. As per many media reports, senior officials across the railway network have initiated the discussion with customers at the Zonal and Divisional levels.

    The Indian Railways will soon launch freight services in the country’s indigenously developed Vande Bharat Trains to capture additional high-value cargo delivery, as per a report in ANI. This service will reduce the time for consignment delivery, thus increasing the capacity for super-fast parcel services.
    The Ministry of Railways issued a note to all the General Managers of Railways saying that the first rake of freight EMU on the Vande Bharat platform will be launched very soon.
    The expected speed of the freight EMU would be around 160 kmph, similar to Vande Bharat Express.
    The first such service is expected to be introduced in the Delhi and Mumbai regions. As per many media reports, senior officials across the railway network have initiated discussions with customers at the Zonal and Divisional levels.
    With input from agencies
