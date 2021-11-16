Indian Railways resumes Kashi-Mahakal Express after 18 months

The Indian Railways on Tuesday resumed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)-operated Kashi-Mahakal Express after 18 months. The train services were stopped in March 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The Kashi-Mahakal Express train connects three places — Jyotirlinga-Omkareshwar (near Indore in Madhya Pradesh), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh), and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh).

The service of Varanasi-Indore bi-weekly Superfast Mahakal Express (via Sultanpur) will be restored from November 16, and its return service 84202 Indore-Varanasi bi-weekly Superfast Express from November 17, according to media reports.

The Varanasi-Indore Kashi Mahakal Express will depart from Varanasi at 2:45 pm every Tuesday and Thursday to reach Indore at 9:40 am on Wednesday and Friday. The train will start from Indore at 10:55 am every Wednesday and Friday and will reach Varanasi the next day at 6 am.

Also, the services of 84203 Varanasi-Indore Weekly Superfast Mahakal Express (via Prayagraj) will be restored from November 21, and its return service 84204 Indore-Varanasi Weekly Superfast Express from November 22.

The Varanasi-Indore Kashi Mahakal Express will depart from Varanasi at 3:15 pm every Sunday to reach Indore at 9.40 am on Monday. The train will depart from Indore at 10:55 am every Monday and reach Varanasi at 5 am on Tuesday.