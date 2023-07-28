The Western Railway has announced Ganpati special trains between Mumbai and other Konkan districts to accommodate the increased demand in September. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19.

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19. Ganpati festivities in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra continue for seven to ten days.

Passengers can book tickets for these special trains using the IRCTC website and at the railway ticket counters.

Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road Special

The Mumbai Central to Sawantwadi Road special (Train No. 09009) will depart from Mumbai Central (daily except Tuesday) at 12:00 hrs and will reach the destination station, Sawantwadi Road at 3:00 hrs on the next day. This will run from September 14 to September 30.

Similarly, on the return journey, Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road to Mumbai Central Special train will depart from Sawantwadi Road (daily except Wednesday) at 5:00 hrs and will reach Mumbai Central at 20:10 hrs on the same day. This train will run from September 15 to October 1.

These trains consist of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Stoppages

While travelling on this route, this Ganapati special train will have halts at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, SIndhudurg and Kudal station in both the sides.

Vishvamitri- Kudal Weekly Special

Vishvamitri – Kudal Weekly Special (Train No. 09150) will depart from Vishvamitri station every Monday at 10:00 hrs. The train will reach Kudal at 4:10 hrs on the next day. This train will run on a weekly basis on September 18 and September 25.

Similarly, while returning, Kudal - Vishwamitri Weekly Special (Train No. 09149) will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 6:30 hrs and will arrive at Vishwamitri station at 1:00 hrs on the next day. This train will also be running on a weekly basis on September 19 and September 26.

This train will consist of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Stoppages

While travelling from Vishvamitri to Kudal or vice-versa, the train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilvade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sidhudurg stations on both sides.

Udhna and Madgaon Ganpati Special train

The Western Railway has also announced weekly Ganpati special trains between Udhana and Madgaon. The train will depart every Friday from Udhna between September 15 and September 29. On the return journey, the train will leave from Madgaon every Saturday, from September 16 to September 30.