Indian Railways on fast track; 10 new Vande Bharat trains to link 40 cities by August 2022

The Indian Railways is planning to boost the Vande Bharat project, with 10 additional trains, by 2022. At least 40 cities are planned to be linked . The upgrade is planned commemorate 75 years of Independence.

This was one of the first few decisions taken by the new Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister has asked the officials in charge to introduce at least 10 new trains linking 40 cities. Along with the infrastructure upgrade, Vaishnaw has also said the new services should visibly portray the improvement in Indian Railways' services.

Medha, the Hyderabad-based engineering firm which landed the contract for the electrical systems in the train, has been asked to ramp up production. The Indian Railways has asked the firm to put out at least two prototypes by March 2022. The train prototypes will be required to run for one lakh kilometres in a commercial capacity with passengers on board before the other 42 are cleared for production. With such rigorous clearing criteria, it may be months or even years before the new project is fully operational.

Vande Bharat trains are India’s own semi-high speed trains with 16 coaches. The train does not require locomotives to run; instead, the self-propelled train generates traction through each of its coaches independently. This design of trains, known as electric multiple unit (EMU) trains, have become increasingly popular since their introduction. Many world-famous high-speed trains are EMU train designs, like the Japanese Shinkansen, the Italian Pendolino and the German ICE 3 trains.