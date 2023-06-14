Kavach rollout may take 15 years, says Chairman of Railways partner company

Kavach, which means armour in Hindi, is the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) developed by Indian Railways with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation. The locomotives, stations, and tracks before and after the stations need to be installed with this set-up.

The complete installation of the Kavach anti-collision system will take around 15 years across the Indian Railways, says AJ Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of HBL Power Systems, which is one of the private companies partnering with the railway ministry in Kavach rollout.

However, the government expects the Kavach installation to be completed by 2028 and has prioritised the rollout on Golden Quadrilateral with heavy-density routes including Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai being currently fortified with Kavach. Prasad expects these 3,000-kilometre stretches to be completed by the end of 2024.