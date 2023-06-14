CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsKavach rollout may take 15 years, says Chairman of Railways partner company

Kavach rollout may take 15 years, says Chairman of Railways partner company

Kavach rollout may take 15 years, says Chairman of Railways partner company
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jun 14, 2023 7:31:42 PM IST (Updated)

Kavach, which means armour in Hindi, is the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) developed by Indian Railways with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation. The locomotives, stations, and tracks before and after the stations need to be installed with this set-up.

The complete installation of the Kavach anti-collision system will take around 15 years across the Indian Railways, says AJ Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of HBL Power Systems, which is one of the private companies partnering with the railway ministry in Kavach rollout.

However, the government expects the Kavach installation to be completed by 2028 and has prioritised the rollout on Golden Quadrilateral with heavy-density routes including Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai being currently fortified with Kavach. Prasad expects these 3,000-kilometre stretches to be completed by the end of 2024.
Kavach, which means armour in Hindi, is the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) developed by Indian Railways with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation. Costing around Rs 50 lakh per kilometre, it automatically triggers train brakes without the intervention of the driver in case of a collision threat.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X